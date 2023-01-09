×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Rooms Returns to Paris Men’s Fashion Week With Tranoï

The showroom will take place from Jan. 19 to 22 at the Garage Amelot in the Marais district.

A preview of Abigail Ajobi’s spring 2023 collection.
A preview of Abigail Ajobi’s spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Abigail Ajobi

LONDON — The Londoners are returning to Paris Men’s Fashion Week following a four-year hiatus.

The British Fashion Council has announced that the London show Rooms is partnering with Tranoï Men in January 2023 in the French capital city.

Rooms, a platform for emerging menswear talent, will take place from Jan. 19 to 22 at the Garage Amelot in the Marais district.

Some 17 designers, including Abigail Ajobi, Carlota Barrera and Charlie Constantinou will take part, showing their collections to international buyers and press.

The BFC began hosting Rooms in 2008 with a pop-up in Paris as part of the organization’s support and mentoring schemes.

This is the first time that Rooms has shown in Paris since June 2019. The showcase was put on hold due to Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlota Barrera
Carlota Barrera, men’s spring 2023 Courtesy of Carlota Barrera

But the BFC has been reactivating its programs and live shows post-pandemic.

In December, the BFC announced the provisional schedule for physical and digital London Fashion Week shows and presentations. The fall 2023 showcase will take place from Feb. 17 to 23 and feature womenswear and menswear designers.

Burberry will headline the fall 2023 calendar as the British brand prepares for Daniel Lee’s debut for the house on Feb. 20.

Kicking off the show season will be Paul Costelloe on Feb. 17, followed by Fashion East, Edward Crutchley and Huishan Zhang.

BFC Newgen designer Sinéad O’Dwyer will also show on the day. She is a London-based Irish designer who has carved a niche in popular culture, dressing the likes of Lara Stone, Paloma Elsesser, Björk, Arca and Precious Lee.

Richard Quinn is passing the last-show slot back to Burberry. He had been closing the showcase for the past few seasons. Riccardo Tisci had lately been showing collections outside the traditional calendar.

Out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral coincided with London Fashion Week in September, Burberry staged its spring 2023 show after Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26. It was Tisci’s swan song for the house.

The fall 2023 calendar will also mark the return of cocktail parties and store events to commemorate the celebrations of London Fashion Week.

