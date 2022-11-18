×
Rosalía Goes Sheer in Miu Miu Dress With Sparkling Bra Cups at Latin Grammys 2022

The singer's "Motomami" took home the Album of the Year award at the ceremony.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rosalia attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Rosalía attends the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Rosalía arrived at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, wearing an embellished Miu Miu dress.

In honor of this year’s ceremony, where the singer took home the award for Album of the Year, she wore a black dress with a sheer neckline and shoulders, a crystal-embellished bra cup and a thigh-high slit.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rosalia attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Rosalía attends the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

She coordinated with pearl-embellished heels and black sunglasses. She topped off the look with jewelry from Anita Ko and Maria Tash.

For makeup, Rosalía went for a bold red lip. She had her hair parted to one side and done in a fresh-out-the-shower style.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rosalia attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Rosalía attends the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

She was accompanied on the red carpet by her partner, Rauw Alejandro, who wore a classic black suit, pointy black shoes and a rose-shaped lapel pin.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro attend the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro attend the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

In addition to winning Album of the Year for “Motomami” at this year’s Latin Grammys, Rosalía also took home the awards for Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album and Best Recording Package.

“Motomami” is Rosalía’s third studio album. In April, she announced her first global tour, the Motomami World Tour, with 46 stops across 15 countries planned. The tour kicked off on July 6 in Spain and concludes on Dec. 18 in France.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rosalia performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Rosalía performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Rosalía also took to the stage to perform at the Latin Grammys wearing a black leather catsuit and futuristic sunglasses. After claiming all her awards for the evening, the singer wore a sparkling gold sequined dress with a thigh-high slit.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rosalia poses with the awards for Best Recording Package, Best Alternative Music Album and Album of the Year in the media center at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)
Rosalía poses with awards at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. WireImage

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards celebrated Latin music artists who have had milestones in music for the past year. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Mexican singer Thalía, Brazilian pop star Anitta, Puerto Rican crooner Luis Fonsi and Italian musician Laura Pausini. Winners at this year’s ceremony included Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler, Bad Bunny, Angela Alvarez and Silvana Estrada.

