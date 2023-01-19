×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

Rosalía Rocks the Louis Vuitton Show

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Tyga and Usher watched the singer perform on top of a taxi.

Nicolas Ghesquière and J Hope
Nicolas Ghesquière and J Hope Stéphane Feugère/WWD

There was music and mayhem at Louis Vuitton’s Thursday afternoon show.

The approach to the rear entrance of the courtyard of the Louvre was thronged by hundreds of K-pop fans, all angling to get a glimpse of star Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope from BTS. They lined the street carrying signs and screaming fan chants for the superstar.

Once inside, Rosalía performed an energetic three-song set atop a parked taxi while Usher, Tyga and Got7’s Jackson Wang head-bopped along.

It was an eclectic and energetic mix for the first show from the creative collective of designer Colm Dillane, stylist Ibrahim Kamara and film director Michel Gondry.

Related Galleries

Sitting front row around a set that was decorated as an apartment, Usher said shows like this create connections, and that he loved the idea of the brand being designed by a collective.

“All of us need to be inspired — not only to be inspired but also see this incredible collective of people from many different mediums and the intersection of artists and creatives. It’s inspiring to be able to be here and see the next vision,” for Louis Vuitton, debuting its first guest designer following the death of former artistic director Virgil Abloh in November 2021.

“Maybe it inspires something in what we do or maybe there’s collaboration that happens as a result of the conversations that happen here, maybe you’re sitting next to someone you’ve never met before and something amazing happens,” Usher said.

It was a meeting of musical minds — almost — as the self-professed BTS fan found out J-Hope was in the building. “Oh I wanna go say ‘hi,’” he said. Sitting on the other side, Jackson Wang said he wanted to go meet Usher. “He’s one of my inspirations,” he said.

Wang, member of the K-pop group Got 7 and a solo artist, was on a bit of a shopping trip ahead of planning a world tour.

“Honest answer: I’m looking for something that I want to buy right now. It’s shopping time,” he said. Wang released his latest album “Magic Man” in September, and is working on new versions of songs while gearing up to play Coachella. After the summer festival, he is planning a world tour.

“I just did two shows here and two nights in London, then I’m getting ready for an American tour then South America and probably Europe after that. The European crowds are crazy. There’s a lot of prep, but I’m excited.”

Wang good naturedly posed for selfies with fans, and posed for pics with Tyga.

Tyga made sure to be early to Louis Vuitton after yesterday’s mishap caused him to miss much of the Givenchy show.

“My driver went to the wrong location, so I walked up right when it started like just one minute late,” he said. The rapper snuck in a side door and got to see some of the show, but couldn’t take his seat.

Tyga was excited to see Rosalía perform, he said, and heard that J-Hope was in the audience but admitted he doesn’t know much about K-pop. “I mean, Louis always makes the culture. So it’s good to bring all those genres together,” he said.

Seated just a few spots down, rapper Russ has been a longtime friend of Dillane. “I used to live in his basement,” he said, noting that the KidSuper designer was always destined for success. “Honestly, I’m not surprised. His mind was always just one of the craziest, most innovative people I’ve ever met. So I’m not surprised and I’m proud of what he’s accomplished.”

Russ is putting the finishing touches on an album that has been in the works for two years. “I did some deep diving and soul searching for this — my more vulnerable, introspective side. I really went through an excavation process.”

Model Karlie Kloss is in town to attend some shows during the upcoming couture week, and decided to make a day of the Louis Vuitton afternoon show and hitting up the NBA basketball game later in the night.

“I find really interesting styles, and I love just how nuanced it is. I really like men’s fashion — maybe it’s because I’m so tall that I actually love to wear it,” she said. She had already prepped her courtside look to watch the Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons. “I have a very sporty, cool Adidas outfit but I’ve got to get a hat.”

The model said she is a fan of the Memphis Grizzlies, but would lend her cheers to the Chicago Bulls in Thursday night’s game. “Gotta represent the Midwest,” she said of her birth city.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Hot Summer Bags

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

BTS' J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Usher and Tyga Take in Louis Vuitton Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad