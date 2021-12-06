Accessories Brand Rosantica Makes Retail Debut in Milan

JEWEL STORE: Backed by the Made in Italy fund-powered Fine Sun investment firm, luxury handbag and accessories brand Rosantica has made its retail debut in Milan’s Golden Triangle luxury shopping district.

The brand opened a flagship on Via della Spiga, inside a space formerly occupied by Dondup, revamping the store as a Wunderkammer, “blending the traditional codes of luxury with high-tech,” said founder and designer Michela Panero.

The 376-square-foot space boasts floor-to-ceiling recesses embellished with boiserie decorations and housing the brand’s minaudieres, clutches and satchels covered in crystals and rhinestones or trimmed in feathers. Half of the 64 recesses can move and rotate to reveal additional handbags, via tech-enabled automation.

A black and white chessboard-patterned flooring contrasts with the ivory white boiserie and bubblegum pink recesses, the latter spotlighted by changing lighting at the store. The renovation works were spearheaded by architects Gino D’Andrea and Francesca de Cherubini.

“I’m always very prudent and anxious, but the fund has helped me look forward,” said Panero praising the financial muscles and entrepreneurial spirit of the fund.

Founded by Panero in 2010, Rosantica sold a 60 percent interest to the Made in Italy Fund, the private equity fund managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco, in 2020. Following other acquisitions in the fashion sector — including 120% Lino, Dondup and footwear brands Ghoud and Autry — the fund established a new entity called Fine Sun to manage its fashion portfolio. The Made in Italy fund also acquired a majority interest in GCDS, which is managed independently.

Former Gucci and Golden Goose chairman Patrizio di Marco has also become an investor in the Made in Italy Fund and was named president of Ghoud and Autry.

According to Mauro Grange, partner of the Made in Italy Fund and chief executive officer of Fine Sun, the fund is looking to grow the brand’s footprint also abroad, with plans to add flagships in Paris, London, Hong Kong and New York in the mid-term future.

“I believe consumers are craving newness and this particular context offers opportunities,” said Grange commenting on the decision to debut in retail amid the pandemic.

Despite the havoc wrought by the health emergency, the executive noted that the brand’s revenues jumped 30 percent year-on-year, fueled by investments on growing Rosantica’s digital prowess, via social media and a newly launched e-commerce platform.

Treasure chest-like clutches, as well as the new Trullo Bag collection developed in tandem with fashion editor and social media icon Anna Dello Russo, drew the interest of marquee retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman and Saks 5th Avenue, the executive noted.