Where is Rosé? That question, asked hundreds if not thousands of times, made a blur of the chat that accompanied the YouTube broadcast of the Saint Laurent summer 2021 collection as viewers sought a glimpse of Blackpink member Roseanne Park.

The New Zealand singer, the face of Saint Laurent’s recent denim campaign and an ambassador for the French fashion house, was not among the models striding over the edge of a giant sand dune.

But all it took was for Park to write “Go watch it with me” to her 33.2 million Instagram followers to incite a stampede to the livestream.

Saint Laurent could not immediately provide traffic figures, though its Instagram account registered more than 175,000 views 90 minutes after the broadcast.

To be sure, Park has been in a Saint Laurent state of mind — her last seven posts on Instagram were devoted to the brand, and to the campaign shoot with Gray Sorrenti.

“I’m so happy that the pictures are finally in your hands,” she wrote in one of them. “It was quite the memory and experience to fly to Paris to shoot this campaign. It has become one of my last trips to work overseas for the time being, but I’m glad it had to be for this campaign.”

Blackpink is considered K-pop’s most fashionable girl group and each of its four members enjoy rabid followings. Park’s bandmate Lisa Manoban is a global ambassador for Celine.

See Also:

Saint Laurent to Skip Paris Fashion Week, Set Own Schedule

The Style Secrets Behind K-pop’s Most Fashionable Girl Group

Crafting the Visual Identity for a K-pop Group Through Fashion