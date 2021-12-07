Rose in Good Faith to Release Juice Wrld Capsule

Rose in Good Faith has a new music-themed apparel collaboration launching Dec. 10.

Coming off of collabs with Ed Hardy, rappers Trippie Redd, Lil Skies and the late Lil Peep, and Abella Danger, the Los Angeles label produced a capsule comprised of vintage T-shirts, five gauge knit pullover hoodies, Japanese nylon jackets, cutoff shirts, joggers and pendants. Hand-drawn artwork, hand-sewn blanket-stitch detailing and the numbers “999” nod to in-recovery sobriety coins and Live Free 999, an organization founded by Juice Wrld’s mother, Carmela Wallace, to support programs and preventative measures addressing mental health challenges and substance dependence.

“As we pay respects to the legacy of Jarad [Juice Wrld], we wanted to take a leap of faith and produce subtle pieces that will last in your wardrobe for generations, while easily being worn every day,” said David Teitelbaum, Rose in Good Faith founder and chief executive officer. “We looked to Jarad and wanted to make something iconic, easy to love, deeply metaphoric and meaningful.”

Rose in Good Faith x Juice Wrld hoodie. Courtesy Photo

Juice Wrld, who’s real name was Jarad Higgins, died just six days after this 21st birthday due to an oxycodone and codeine overdose. The autopsy found toxic levels of the drugs in his system, which caused convulsions and seizures in the young rapper just before landing in Chicago where law enforcement officers were waiting for him after being alerted by federal agents that guns and drugs were aboard his jet.

Higgins was best known for his hit single “Lucid Dreams” that peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and his second studio album, “Death Race for Love,” that debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2019.

His first posthumous album, “Legends Never Die,” debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, and his second posthumous album, “Fighting Demons,” a soundtrack to 2021 documentary film “Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss” that premiered in November, will release on Dec. 10 alongside this collection also following Juice Wrld Day in Chicago on Dec. 9.

Into the Abyss is also the sixth and final part of HBO Max documentary series “Music Box.” The film premiered at the AFI Fest on Nov. 12, 2021, where it won the AFI Fest Documentary Audience Award and officially releases on Dec. 16.