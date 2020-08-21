Los Angeles-based label Rose in Good Faith and rapper Trippie Redd on Friday are launching a limited-edition capsule collection.

The collection draws inspiration from RIGF’s grungy streetwear aesthetic and Redd’s metal rap persona. Pieces including T-shirts, layered T-shirts, hoodies, worn-in denim jackets and parkas and a bandana featuring hand-drawn artworks, hand-sewn blanket stitch details and RIGF branding. Prices range from $25 to $490 and the collection will be available for five days on the RIGF web site.

“We blended elements that we like, bringing together aesthetics that go against boundaries,” said Rose in Good Faith creative director Texasstardust. “Like Trippie, we’re not afraid to blend multiple genres to make something that’s uniquely us.”

Founded in 2016, RIGF offers apparel described as luxury streetwear meets concert merchandise. The brand recently launched a collaboration collection with English music artist Scarlxrd (pronounced Scarlord), which sold out, and partnered with artist Lil Skies and late artist Lil Peep. The brand said they have more collaborations coming soon.

Trippie Redd topped the Billboard 200 charts with his fourth mixtape “A Love Letter to You 4” in 2019. His first album, “Life’s a Trip,” debuted at number four on the chart in 2018, and mixtape “A Love Letter to You 3” topped the U.S. R&B/Hip-Hop Chart and reached number three in the same year. His second album, “!,” pronounced “Exclamation Mark”, debuted at number three on the chart also in 2019.