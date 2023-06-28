Rosetta Getty and Belmond Partner on Hotel Project

L.A. fashion designer Rosetta Getty has partnered with Belmond on a new hotel project.

Milaroca Riviera Nayarit on the Pacific Coast of Mexico is expected to open in 2025, built from the ground up by a team of designers overseen by Getty.

“It’s a dream come true. We’ve been planning it for so long and finally it’s going to be a real thing,” said Getty, who has been vacationing in the area north of Puerto Vallarta for two decades.

She, along with a small group of partners, purchased the land and then partnered with Belmond Hotel Group following the purchase. “Belmond was the only group that checked all the boxes and wanted the same things we wanted, and it’s been perfect,” she said of the relationship with the Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned hotel group.

“We have the incredible opportunity to craft a legend of the future with the best partners we could have asked for,” Roeland Vos, president and chief executive officer of Belmond, said in a statement. “With utmost respect to Riviera Nayarit’s multicultural history, abundant nature and the region’s carefree spirit, Milaroca will encapsulate the essence of contemporary lifestyle, creating a destination for today’s thriving creative community, a new legendary scene where new traditions are made, and long-lived rituals are celebrated.”

Milaroca is a 105-acre estate with a protected beach, a 40-minute drive from Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

It’s just a two-hour flight from L.A. “and yet you feel like you are in a different part of the world —and it’s far enough south that you are in a jungle,” said Getty. “We’re building it so it’s at peace with the natural environment. It’s minimalist but looks like it’s been there a long time,” she continued of the vision for the property.

On crossing over from fashion into hospitality, Getty added, “I consider myself a minimalist, I design with texture and color and I like things to feel natural and not too contrived, so I feel like the property has the same language as my collection.” (And yes, she’ll likely be designing the staff uniforms.)

Created by Waldo Fernandez’s Waldo’s Design and the Clements Design firm, the property’s aesthetic will draw inspiration from the region’s natural beauty, native culture, and the bohemian spirit of nearby San Pancho and Sayulita.

“As an avid art collector, I will be working with local makers and artists. It’s a big priority for me to focus on local art and furniture,” said Getty. “The art scene in Mexico is exploding and we are already starting to work with and identify local artists for the hotel.”

Milaroca will adopt low-density and non-invasive building practices. Each of the 57 guest pavilions will have custom-made contemporary furniture and crafted objects from local artisans and Mexican artists. Guests will be able to connect with the cultures of the Riviera Nayarit through programming with the Cora and Huichol communities.

There will also be 27 “by invitation only” private villas available to buy, serviced by Belmond.

The estate will also feature six restaurants with ingredients supplied by the property’s own organic farm, a wellness center, four outdoor swimming pools and a curated retail offering.

The property will be the third for Belmond in Mexico, following Casa de Sierra Nevada, the former convent located in San Miguel de Allende, and Maroma in Riviera Maya on the Yucatan Penninsula reopened in August after a renovation.