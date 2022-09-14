×
Rosetta Getty’s Collaboration With Women’s History Museum on Display at Saks Fifth Avenue

The collection will be displayed on the fourth floor highlighting the partnership through Sept. 26.

The Rosetta Getty and Women's History
The Rosetta Getty and Women's History Museum display.

Rosetta Getty, which has a long-standing artist partnership with the Women’s History Museum and the artist duo of Amanda McGowan and Mattie Rivkah Barringer, is partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue. They have installed a visual display at Saks on the fourth floor through Sept. 26 highlighting Getty’s fall 2022 collection.

The fall collection is an expression of femininity and what has defined women’s clothing throughout the centuries. The styles focus on reimagining and reconstructing classically worn pieces.

The Rosetta Getty and Women’s History Museum looks.

The partnership resulted in the creation of a print, executed across a new mesh jersey fabrication, featuring a collage of fabric scraps that make a unique shadow effect across the body. It has the sense of a tattoo or second skin.

Getty initially discovered Women’s History Museum on a visit to the former gallery Gavin Brown, where the collective had an exhibition. She said the gallery was converted into a shop with displays and garments that looked almost as if they had originated from a theatrical production. “As I surveyed the clothes I could feel the individuality and the designer’s thoughts behind each cobbled garment. It reminded me of how I first designed and the process was pure creativity and little merchandising,” said Getty.

For fall, Getty decided to bring the “extravagant and unusual energy” Women’s History Museum is known for to her brand in what she called “an unpretentious and fairly playful way.”

“Juxtaposing this sensibility and the handmade qualities of their pieces with the polish of Rosetta Getty is the most contemporary way to dress today. It’s also crucial to me to support younger female artists and designers. We all have to so much to learn from one another,” said Getty, in her fall 2022 collection notes.

