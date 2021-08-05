The hotel industry’s romance with fashion continues to flourish this 2021 summer travel season.

New York-based designer Rosie Assoulin has been tapped by Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection to create a pop-up shop at the Napa, Calif., property from Aug. 12 to Sept. 10. She will also be curating experiences around Vivanterre, the natural wine brand that she and and her husband, Max, launched in 2020 alongside winemakers Patrick Bouju, Justine Loiseau and Cedric Nicaise.

The partnership will feature limited-edition bottles of Vivanterre with a label designed for the resort. The pop-up shop will stock several items also created exclusively for Solage, including kimono robes with Assoulin’s signature lively prints, napkin sets and aprons in watercolor and seersucker stripes. The designer’s signature balloon-sleeve tops and garden party dresses, hair bows and a selection of Rosie Assoulin x Papier stationery will also be on offer. Prices range from $50 to $3,000.

Located in the heart of California Wine Country, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection sits on 22 acres surrounded by mountains and vineyards. The property recently debuted a $30 million redesign that includes the new restaurant, Solbar, serving seasonally driven Napa Valley cuisine.

Vivanterre is a natural wine produced in the Auvergne region of France. Using organically and biodynamically farmed grapes, vinified using natural processes, Vivanterre reflects the “living earth” from which it is named.

So far, there are four Vivanterre varietals: 2020 Orange Contact, White Muscadet, White Petnat and Red Gamay.

On the fashion front, Assoulin’s Wildflower Brands LLC recently signed a partnership with HIM Co. SpA, High Italian Manufacturing, that will begin with her 2022 resort collection. The designer, who is known for her whimsically modern, resort-feeling clothing, has plans to expand her business in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and bolster footwear and accessories with a vegan approach.