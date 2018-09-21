PLAN B: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is busy building her profile online in a big way.

“I’ve just launched my social media platform, a beauty-content platform online called Rosie Inc.,” said the British actress and model, who was seated front row at Versace on Friday night. “It’s everything beauty: tutorials, shopping my favorite beauty products, the looks that I’m loving.”

Acting remains the top priority for Luke Evans, who came in Milan just to attend the show.

“I just wrapped a movie in Italy. We filmed in Milan, Lake Como, Portofino with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler,” he said of the Netflix production “Murder Mystery.” “I’ll start another movie in two weeks in Montreal about World War II. So from comedy to war!”