Rosie Perez Talks ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season Two and Her Custom Christian Siriano Oscars Dress

HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” concluded its first season in late 2020 with actress Rosie Perez’s character Megan’s future uncertain, as the quiet flight attendant is now on the run from the U.S. and North Korean governments after committing espionage.

During the show’s press junket for its second season, which will debut on the streaming service on April 21, Perez explained viewers will find her character as “a nervous wreck” at the beginning of the new season, as Megan has been separated from her family for over a year.

“She’s in fear of the North Koreans finding her and killing her and she’s also in fear of the U.S. finding her, arresting her and charging her for high treason,” Perez said.

The actress noted that viewers will see a shift in the character now that she’s away from her family and normal life, especially when Megan reunites with her best friend, Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie.

“Megan is much more her own person because she’s lost everything,” Perez said. “She doesn’t idolize anyone anymore, so when she reconnects with Cassie, it’s kind of all the BS is gone and Cassie sees Megan as a real friend for the first time. Megan doesn’t hold anything against Cassie because she’s taking accountability.”

When describing the tone of “The Flight Attendant” season two, Perez explained the comedy is more heightened and “a little bit more farcical;” however, viewers will see more emotional and grounded moments throughout the season.

She also explained she’s most excited for viewers to see the season’s new cast additions, including Sharon Stone (who plays Cassie’s mother), Mae Martin (who plays new flight attendant Grace) and Cheryl Hines (who plays a CIA boss).

Rosie Perez at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Last month, Perez made her return to the Oscars red carpet for the first time in almost 30 years. For her red carpet dress Perez worked with Christian Siriano, who convinced the actress to go with a bold red hue for her custom gown.

“I said I saw myself in black and he was like, ‘no, no, no, you’re going to be in red,’” she said on working with the designer. “He said, ‘I asked you what your favorite colors are and one of them is red, so you’re going to be in red.’ I told my publicist, ‘Is he telling me what to do?’ But he was like, ‘I’m telling you, you’re going to look stunning in red, so please trust me.’ I just gave in.”

Perez’s custom Siriano dress played into the Oscars red carpet trend of many celebrities going with the bold red hue. The actress’ dress was a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress with a flowing train.

“The only thing I said to him was just don’t make me look like an old person trying to look young because that’s stupid and tired,” she said. “That’s not who I am. He just cracked up and was like, ‘we’re on the same page, don’t worry darling.’”

Perez returned to the Oscars to reunite with her “White Men Can’t Jump” castmates Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson to celebrate the film’s 30 year anniversary. The trio came together to present the award for best cinematography.

While Perez explained she’s stayed close with her castmates over the years, it was still a special moment to reunite on stage to celebrate the film.

“To be on the Oscars stage and having [the film’s] anniversary was crazy,” she said. “But that said, we’ve kept in touch throughout the years. We hadn’t seen each other in probably six to seven years prior to Oscars night, but we were always in touch because that experience was so impactful, not just for audiences, but for us, too. Sometimes they say movie sets are like summer camp and you say you’re going to be pen pals and friends forever and it’s very rare when that actually happens. In this case, it actually happened.”

READ MORE HERE:

How 10 Oscars Dresses Looked on the Fashion Week Runway

Zadrian Smith Reflects on Ariana DeBose’s Landmark Oscars Win and Valentino Pantsuit

Jessica Chastain Shimmers in Gucci Sequined Dress at 2022 Oscars