Rossy de Palma to Curate Windows, Perform Series of Shows at Paris’ Le Bon Marché

FLAMENCO FLAIR: Actress and fashion-week fixture Rossy de Palma will bring a bit of Spanish sun to Paris’ Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche for an autumn exhibit opening Aug. 26.

Under the guise of the department store’s “Olé Olé Le Bon Marché” exhibition, which will bring in Hispanic brands from around the world, de Palma will curate the windows on the Rue de Sèvres side, as well as transform a dedicated space on the first floor into “La Villa Rossy” to highlight craftsmanship from the Iberian peninsula. She’ll touch upon everything from surrealism to traditional Flamenco through the displays.

The singer will also host “La Vie en Rossy,” a series of shows held after closing hours in the heart of the department store’s grand space, on Sept. 13, 20 and 27, with tickets on sale to the public.

A sweater from Dr. Bloom Courtesy Le Bon Marché

“La Villa Rossy” will showcase Spanish brands selected by the actress herself, including Simuero, a collection of handcrafted jewelry made from recycled materials by Valencian designers Rocio Gallardo and Jorge Ros; Dr. Bloom, the Barcelona-based brand of colorful clothing and accessories; and sustainable bag line Ölend from Barcelona-based designers Adriana Dumon and Fran Rios. Socks from Thunders Love, which are handmade by artisans in north-west Spain, are also featured as part of the pop-up space.

Hispanic homewares will also feature in the store during the exhibit. BD Barcelona, the company behind the re-edition of the famous red leather lips surrealist sofa designed by Salvador Dali, will be featured with a series of ceramics. Artist Jamie Hayon’s &Tradition label has created a limited edition of his Formakami lamp, taking traditional Japanese design through his Spanish lens, which will be available exclusively at Le Bon Marché.

Designer Maria Estrada’s contemporary interpretations of traditional ceramics and table linens, sourced from local artisans in Granada and Malloraca for her Casa Maricruz line, will also be featured, along with hand-dipped beeswax candles and dyed pencils from artist Clara Infante’s Shop Copito line.

“Olé Olé Le Bon Marché,” will run from Aug. 26 through Oct. 15.