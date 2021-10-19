Row DTLA a New Fashion Business Hub for Fashionphile, Shein, Andrea Pitter and More

Row DTLA, the 30-acre retail, restaurant and office space in a former wholesale produce mart, is becoming a new hub of fashion business in Los Angeles.

The complex signed six new office leases in 2021, including re-commerce brand Fashionphile (7,000 square feet) and fast-fashion giant Shein (2,600 square feet), which join Adidas, Zappos and VF Corp. (parent company to Ella Moss, Splendid, Vans and more).

“We’re in North San Diego County, which we love…but recruiting there in the digital tech space is not as easy as L.A. When we looked [at Row DTLA], we realized these are our people. It’s really a tech center here,” said Fashionphile founder and chief executive officer Sarah Davis, who has hired 37 tech, digital and data team members to work at the office, in addition to staff for a new 656 square-toot retail pop-up shop open through the holidays.

The growing resale platform has permanent selling studios in six Neiman Marcus stores, including in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, Calif., and is launching one in its new offices, where customers can resell luxury accessories and receive a check that day.

Pre-loved Chanel flap bags, Gucci slides and Rolex watches are on offer in the space, which sits next to the Pascal Florist. “When you read about the supply chain issues, we don’t have that. I’m predicting a huge holiday for us,” said Davis of the re-commerce opportunity this season. “People who just want to get their husband a Rolex for Christmas, you can’t. You are not getting it. People are literally being forced into our open arms!” she laughed.

Fashionphile’s pop-up store at Row DTLA. Courtesy Row DTLA

Commerce platform Shopify recently reopened its space at Row for entrepreneurs, offering workshop and events capabilities, podcast and photography space and a pop-up shop for makers to sell their wares.

Meanwhile, Andrea Pitter, winner of Amazon’s fashion competition show “Making the Cut” season two, is opening two brick-and-mortar stores. To pay homage to her New York roots, her 600-square-foot Pantora boutique is decorated like a subway car, with the store name spelled out in tile, a pole and seats for selfies. Featured is her winning ready-to-wear collection of sequined blazers, sheer tops, printed sweatshirts and novelty pants. Opening next door later this year will be her 1,000-square-foot Pantora Bridal, the second location for her Brooklyn-based bridalwear store.

Andrea Pitter’s new store Pantora at Row DTLA. Courtesy of ROW DLTA

Pitter joins “Making the Cut” season one winner Jonny Cota, and independent fashion brands LVIR, Shades of Grey and Groceries Apparel in opening new stores at Row, which is busiest on Sundays when it hosts the popular Smorgasburg open-air food market.

“In New York, people can walk past Beyoncé and they do not care. In L.A., it’s, oh, you’re from ‘Making the Cut!’ So that’s been different,” said Pitter on Friday, while on a ladder putting the finishing touches on a black rose archway for her new store, which opened Sunday. “The people are nice, and I’ve already seen a lot of looking in the window and whispering.”