Rowing Blazers has become a leader in creating collaborations. And its latest partnership is with the soccer brand Umbro.

The brands have created a limited-edition, 12-piece collection that will be sold exclusively on the Greenhouse app, at select Foot Locker locations, and at rowingblazers.com.

The capsule features three classic Umbro styles — soccer jerseys, field jackets and soccer shorts — reimagined with Rowing Blazers’ signature patterns and fabrics including its trademark croquet stripe, the gun club check house tweed, navy/red zigzag stripe and a classic tartan. The collection includes a croquet striped Rowing Blazers x Umbro soccer ball.

Each Rowing Blazers x Umbro jersey features the Rowing Blazers logo as well as the personal coat of arms of its founder Jack Carlson, granted to him by the College of Arms in London.

“We don’t normally blast our logo on product, but to see Rowing Blazers in the sponsor logo placement on an Umbro jersey was too good to pass up,” said Carlson. “I grew up with Umbro. Living in England as a little kid in the early ‘90s, it was the weekend uniform. During the week, the school blazer was quite literally the uniform.”

He said Umbro “was innovative in creating patterned soccer jerseys,” with its geometric patterns, stripes, tartans and checkerboard designs, which Carlson said “have always been inspiring to me.”

The Rowing Blazers x Umbro collection will launch online on Friday and retail for $80 to $250 and will be available in unisex sizes S-XXL. The collection will be added to Foot Locker’s mix on April 2.

Carlson, an author and the former coxswain on the American rowing team that represented the U.S. at three world championships, created Rowing Blazers in 2017. The brand, which has become popular with celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet, Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook, drew on his experience researching blazers for the world’s leading rowing clubs and collegiate teams. In the past three years the company has also made its mark with a bevy of limited-edition capsules and collaborations with everyone from Lands’ End and Sperry to J. Crew, United Arrows, Fila and Beams. In October, the brand expanded into women’s wear with a collection inspired by Princess Diana.