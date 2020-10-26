What do Princess Diana and beer have in common? Not that much except that both were inspirations for the latest collaborations from Rowing Blazers.

A few weeks after launching its women’s collection inspired by Princess Diana, the irreverent sportswear brand is now partnering with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery on a limited-edition apparel collection for holiday.

Dogfish Head x Rowing Blazers will offer a long-sleeve, screen-printed T-shirt featuring an illustrated shark rowing in the ocean with a beer in hand on the chest and the brand’s SeaQuench Ale’s core ingredients down the arms, and a pastel-colored, embroidered polo with SeaQuench Ale’s ingredients on the upper left chest. It will also include a co-branded, adjustable baseball cap, co-branded, can-shaped glass, a three-pack of enamel pins and a SeaQuench Ale-themed koozie.

The collection will be offered on the Rowing Blazers and Dogfish web sites starting on Nov. 5 as well as in select retail stores.

Sam Calagione, founder and brewer of Dogfish Head, said the two brands “have a lot of intrinsic similarities: an eclectic and off-centered style; we take our work, but not ourselves too seriously, and we are overtly engrained in nautical life. Those authentic synergies made a collaboration between our brands feel like a no-brainer. Our two nautical-themed brands — Rowing Blazers with its overt tie to the sport of rowing and Dogfish Head with our location in coastal Delaware, an aspect of our business that inspires everything we do (from our beers and the ingredients within them to our choice of partners and collaborators) — developed this collaborative clothing and merchandise collection to showcase our authentic synergies in a creative way.”

On the day of the launch, Calagione and Jack Carlson, founder of Rowing Blazers, will host a discussion at the Rowing Blazers store in New York City to discuss the collaboration, answer viewers’ questions and speak to Arshay Cooper, a rower, author and activist.

The line will retail from $5 for the koozie and $9 for the glass to $35 for the long-sleeve T and $98 for the polo.

Dogfish has collaborated with other fashion brands in the past including Merrell in 2019 and Woolrich in 2016. Rowing Blazers had partnered with everyone from Fila and Lands’ End to Sperry and United Arrows.