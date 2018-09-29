STRANGE ENCOUNTERS: The leading ladies sitting front row at Elie Saab may have been dolled up for the occasion, but their latest acting jobs are of a more alien kind. Roxanne Mesquida said she had lots of fun shooting the Steven Soderbergh-produced series “Now Apocalypse,” due out in April.

“It’s about aliens.…I play an astro-biological theorist who is French and not very nice and very promiscuous,” said the actress, in town for her next movie project under first-time director Arnaud Valois. “It was very hard for me to learn all the specific technical terms,” she laughed.

Paz Vega’s latest project is of a similar genre. The Spanish actress stars in the second season of the Netflix series “The OA.” She was keeping mum about the details, but said, “It’s like science fiction and metaphysics, a bit like ‘Stranger Things’ but for adults. It’s very good.”

Other guests at the show included Marina Hands, Béatrice Martin aka Coeur de Pirate, Larsen Thompson and Gaia Weiss.