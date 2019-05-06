The royal baby is finally here — and so, too, are the social media reactions.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child on Monday in Windsor, a baby boy weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. A name has not yet been revealed.
Many celebrities and close friends of the couple took to social media to congratulate them on the baby’s arrival, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Markle’s close friend Priyanka Chopra, and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who did Markle’s royal wedding makeup.
Read on to see more social media reactions to the royal baby’s birth.
Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy! #Repost @sussexroyal • • • • • • We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
