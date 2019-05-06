The royal baby is finally here — and so, too, are the social media reactions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child on Monday in Windsor, a baby boy weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. A name has not yet been revealed.

Many celebrities and close friends of the couple took to social media to congratulate them on the baby’s arrival, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Markle’s close friend Priyanka Chopra, and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who did Markle’s royal wedding makeup.

Read on to see more social media reactions to the royal baby’s birth.

Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby https://t.co/mfE7uc6ooV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 6, 2019

The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 6, 2019

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

It is tradition that this goes on display on a ceremonial easel for members of the public to view for approximately 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/LQhY5MxKtc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 6, 2019

Congratulations to #MeghanMarkle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry who welcomed a baby boy to the royal family this morning! pic.twitter.com/60xCILA8Dk — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) May 6, 2019

Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 6, 2019

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on the birthday of their son. What a lucky baby to grow up with such loving, inclusive, and progressive parents. Enjoy your new life together as a family of 3. #RoyalBaby — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 6, 2019

It’s a boy! Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal baby is 7th in line to the British throne…and the latest entry in the race for the iron throne. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 6, 2019

