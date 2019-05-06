Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry with local surfing community group 'OneWave' on Bondi BeachPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Australia - 19 Oct 2018

Meghan Markle wearing a Martin Grant dress with Prince Harry in Australia.

REX/Shutterstock

The royal baby is finally here — and so, too, are the social media reactions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child on Monday in Windsor, a baby boy weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. A name has not yet been revealed.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s Maternity Style

Many celebrities and close friends of the couple took to social media to congratulate them on the baby’s arrival, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Markle’s close friend Priyanka Chopra, and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who did Markle’s royal wedding makeup.

Read on to see more social media reactions to the royal baby’s birth.

View this post on Instagram

#regram Proud #guncle 💙🙌🏼

A post shared by Daniel Martin (@danielmartin) on

Read more on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

Watch Prince Harry’s First Interview After Becoming a Father

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline

Baby Sussex Boosts Children’s Market

duchess of sussex Meghan Markle Prince Harry
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus