LONDON — The Royal College of Art is moving its annual Work in Progress exhibition online this year, letting audiences from around the world explore the thinking and work in progress of these emerging artists and designers.

A series of digital events will take place until Feb. 5. Students from all the pathways — architecture, arts and humanities, communications and design — at RCA will showcase their half-finished work via crits, webinars, meet the maker presentations, online tours and Q&As.

The site also showcases group projects, and students’ individual work. Browsers can filter the content with its comprehensive tagging system, whether they are looking for digital arts, sculpture, oil painting, or projects studying feminism, machine learning or digital textiles.

Fashion-related events to be hosted during the exhibition include a series of Instagram live talks on digital fashion with fashion designer, digital fabric innovator Linxi Zhu and 3D artists Harriet Davey; symbiosis and bio-based businesses with symbiotic fashion designer Aurélie Fontan and forester and biotechnologist Antoni Gandia; biomaterials with adaptivewear designer Linyin Yu and material engineer and textile designer Catherine Mondoa; LGBTQ activism with post-disciplinary designer Dimitris Karagiannakis and film director and creator Samuel Douek; modern masculinity and Asian representation with men’s wear designer Tae Choi and Peter Donghun Han, and merging digital tools with traditional craft with digital artist and crafts-person Sam Chester and mixed media textile designer Ksenia Germanovich.

The school is also dropping four digital mask filters on Instagram, a 24-hour livestream that will feature performances, roundtables, Q&As from MA fashion and MA visual communication students, and DJ sets by Annie M and Maxsho for the audience, students and faculty members to party at home.