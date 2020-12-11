The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised spectators at the London Palladium Friday evening when they attended a special pantomime performance with their three children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at The National Lottery’s Pantoland performance, which was held to thank essential workers and their families for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the performance, Prince William took the stage to thank the audience of essential workers, which included workers from the National Health Services, the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Ambulance Service, among others.

The outing marks the first time that the royal couple has appeared in public with their children since the beginning of the pandemic.

The appearance comes days after Prince William and Middleton finished their three-day royal train tour, where they visited parts of Scotland, England and Wales to again thank essential workers and local communities for their work during the pandemic.

Click through the above gallery to see more photos of the British royal family at the London Palladium.

Read more here:

13 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana’s Style

A Look at Queen Elizabeth II’s Lavish Tiara Collection

17 Times Kate Middleton Mastered the Coat Dress

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded