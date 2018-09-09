Shortly before the cocktail hour got under way Friday night, photographer Alexi Lubomirski was seen ducking through the terrace space and out of view. His purpose at the 50th anniversary extravaganza was revealed on Saturday, when Ralph Lauren began publishing exclusive celebrity portraits it had commissioned from Lubomirski, who captured the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Chance the Rapper and Iman, Blake Lively and Henry Golding and more.

The portraits were captured during dinner, as a photo shoot took place behind the scenes with handpicked VIPs. The full list of those shot is Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and Ralph Lauren, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Blake Lively, Henry Golding and Paul Feig, the Aldridge family, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Taylor Hill, Kanye West and Ansel Elgort, Chance the Rapper and Iman, Camilla Belle, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Lily Aldridge, Akira, Tom Hiddleston and James Norton.

Lubomirski has become one of the most in-demand photographers following his work with the engagement portraits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their subsequent royal wedding. Since then, he has photographed covers for Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Harper’s Bazaar U.K.