COME FLY WITH ME: Members of the royal family tilted their heads skyward on Tuesday afternoon as the Royal Air Force marked its centenary with a dramatic flypast across central London and over Buckingham Palace.

The largest formation of RAF Typhoons, a combat aircraft, spelled out 100 above Buckingham Palace. A total of 100 warplanes — including jets, helicopters and airplanes — one for each year — flew over the palace balcony.

The event, which made pedestrians all over central London stop in their tracks and stare at the display, took place 100 days after the actual anniversary of the RAF, which is on April 1.

For her second appearance on the balcony, the Duchess of Sussex wore a black custom-made Dior dress, with nude heels and a black clutch also by Dior. She finished the look with a black fascinator by Stephen Jones.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is on maternity leave and who celebrated her third child Louis’ christening on Monday, appeared in a mint green coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Sean Barrett.

The celebrations began earlier in the day with a service at Westminster Abbey followed by a parade down The Mall of 1,300 serving military personnel.

The Queen addressed those serving and those who have served, commending their “remarkable contribution to defense” and praised their “tenacity, skill and gallantry.”