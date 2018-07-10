One hundred RAF aircraft flew across London and Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Royal Air Force?s 100th anniversary 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force

One hundred RAF aircraft flew across London and Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Royal Air Force?s 100th anniversary

COME FLY WITH ME: Members of the royal family tilted their heads skyward on Tuesday afternoon as the Royal Air Force marked its centenary with a dramatic flypast across central London and over Buckingham Palace.

The largest formation of RAF Typhoons, a combat aircraft, spelled out 100 above Buckingham Palace. A total of 100 warplanes — including jets, helicopters and airplanes — one for each year — flew over the palace balcony.

The event, which made pedestrians all over central London stop in their tracks and stare at the display, took place 100 days after the actual anniversary of the RAF, which is on April 1.

From left, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London

From left: Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London.  Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

For her second appearance on the balcony, the Duchess of Sussex wore a black custom-made Dior dress, with nude heels and a black clutch also by Dior. She finished the look with a black fascinator by Stephen Jones.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is on maternity leave and who celebrated her third child Louis’ christening on Monday, appeared in a mint green coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Sean Barrett.

The celebrations began earlier in the day with a service at Westminster Abbey followed by a parade down The Mall of 1,300 serving military personnel.

The Queen addressed those serving and those who have served, commending their “remarkable contribution to defense” and praised their “tenacity, skill and gallantry.”

