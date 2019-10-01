Chicago retailer RSVP Gallery continues its love affair with musicians, launching a capsule collection with singer BJ The Chicago Kid to support the Grammy-nominated artist’s “1123” album.

The small capsule includes a T-shirt, hoodie and sweatshirt with an original artwork of BJ by Philadelphia-born street artist Al-Baseer Holly, or ABH. Pieces range from $50 to $80.

“Getting the opportunity to work with [streetwear designer] Don [C] and ABH on this project was truly special for me,” said BJ. “Don is a Chicago legend and I have been a fan of ABH’s work for a while now, very proud of how far he has come artistically. It’s an honor to have these guys help me showcase another side of my new album ‘1123.’”

BJ The Chicago Kid is a veteran artist that has collaborated on songs with Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Common, Solange Knowles and Chance the Rapper. “1123” is BJ’s third album that launched in July and features the track “Feel the Vibe” with Anderson Paak, which appeared on Barack Obama’s summer playlist on Spotify. The album is a follow up to “In My Mind,” the Grammy Award-nominated album that included songs “Woman’s World” and “Turnin’ Me Up” that were also nominated for Grammy Awards.

RSVP Gallery in 2018 sold merchandise from Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour at its Los Angeles location. The collection was designed in collaboration with Heron Preston, who is connected to the retailer through Virgil Abloh, who started RSVP with Don C.

Don C said about the BJ capsule, “I’m super hyped to even be involved with a project with such talented individuals like BJ and Al-Baseer. I appreciate them doing this with us.”