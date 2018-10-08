ATTICO CATCH: Ruffini Partecipazioni Srl, controlled by Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, has acquired a 49 percent stake in Attico, according to market sources in Milan. The holding, which is Moncler’s main stakeholder, had no comment. Attico representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Established in 2016 by top Italian influencers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, and launched as a concise collection of robes, Attico’s aesthetic is quite eccentric and sensual. Ambrosio and Tordini, who at press time counted 631,000 combined Instagram followers, told WWD last year that “Attico was born from the desire to tell a women’s story developed by women,” and that the line does not follow specific trends. “We find inspiration in the vintage world. We like to look at pieces [that] already had a story, and our goal is that our customers consider Attico items as one-of-a-kind objects to collect and keep in their wardrobe forever,” Tordini said.

For spring, Attico turned to Palm Beach, Fla., in the Eighties for inspiration and presented fluid jersey dresses with ample, draped sleeves and minidresses splashed with upholstery-like retro floral patterns and sequined slipdresses decorated with a cascade of feathers in sorbet tones.