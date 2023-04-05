Naked Cashmere Partners With Rumer Willis for Exclusive Mother’s Day Capsule Collection

Naked Cashmere, the Los Angeles-based luxury cashmere brand, is partnering with 34-year-old actress and model Rumer Willis for an exclusive Mother’s Day capsule collection.

News of the collaboration was kicked off by a maternity campaign photo shoot shot by photographer Zoey Grossman.

Willis, a longtime friend of the brand, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. She is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who, in 1991 appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair while pregnant with their daughter, Scout, who is now 31.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rumer Willis on this exciting project,” said Patti Cazzato, chief executive officer of Naked Cashmere. “She is a perfect representation of the modern woman who values sustainability, ethical production, versatility and effortless elegance. Rumer’s personal style and love for quality and everyday ease is perfectly aligned with our brand values. We are excited to bring our customers an exclusive curated collection in honor of Mother’s Day.”

Rumer Willis for Naked Cashmere. Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Naked Cashmere.

The curation will include her favorite current Naked Cashmere styles, including joggers, sweaters and cardigans. These signature styles have been reimagined for the modern mom, including versatile and comfortable pieces that can be worn pre-pregnancy, during pregnancy and beyond. The curation will be launched May 1 exclusively on Nakedcashmere.com. Retail prices range from $100 to $400.

Naked Cashmere is committed to sustainability and uses high quality cashmere sourced directly from herders in Mongolia. A small codesigned baby collection is still to be determined, but will likely come out next spring.