The Runway of Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization working toward a future of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, will participate in New York Fashion Week with a live Fashion Revolution Event, an adaptive fashion show and gala presented by Kohl’s on Sept. 9 at The Glasshouse in New York.

The show will feature more than 50 models of varying ability, ethnicities and backgrounds. Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, Zappos Adaptive Stride Rite and Target will showcase their adaptive clothing on the runway. Featured in the show are models from Gamut Management, a talent management company exclusively members of the disabled community.

The evening will honor Corey Yribarren, executive vice president and chief people officer of Sephora, with the Pioneer of Change Award. Presenting the award to Yribarren will be Anish Melwani, chairman and chief executive officer, LVMH for North America. Dave Stevens, Emmy Award-winning sports broadcasting professional and Congenital Amputee Athlete, will be presented with the Inspirational Achievement Award by sports agent and author Leigh Steinberg.

“The event is truly a celebration of all the progress our industry has made in the adaptive space since our foundation’s inception. We are humbled by the volume of participants and volunteers and incredibly thankful for the support of this year’s sponsors,” said Mindy Scheier, founder and CEO, Runway of Dreams Foundation.

“I am so honored to be accepting Runway of Dreams’ Pioneer of Change Award on behalf of Sephora,” Yribarren said. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the core of our company’s values, and we are committed to creating meaningful change and long-term actions to ensure diversity is expected, self-expression is honored and all are welcome and included.”

Joining presenting sponsor Kohl’s are sponsors J.C. Penney, Stride Rite, Zappos Adaptive, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, SAP, Sephora and LVMH.

