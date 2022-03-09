Runway of Dreams Presents Los Angeles Fashion Show

Runway of Dreams made its Los Angeles debut Tuesday night at The Majestic Downtown.

“L.A. showed up,” Runway of Dreams founder and chief executive officer Mindy Scheier told WWD. “This was the biggest and most energetic show we’ve ever had.”

The organization, created in 2014, works to foster inclusion in the fashion industry for people with disabilities. Titled “A Fashion Revolution,” the runway show featured more than 75 looks worn by models with disabilities who showcased adaptive clothing and footwear for children and adults. The designs were by presenting sponsor Kohl’s Corp., as well as Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, J.C. Penney, Target, Zappos Adaptive, No Limbits, Be Free, Minor Details and Wyatt Wear.

“We are changing the fashion industry by carving out a new category in adaptive apparel and footwear,” continued Scheier, who’s the mother of a child with muscular dystrophy, Oliver.

It was back in 2018 that Runway of Dreams decided to showcase its fashion show in a new city, in addition to its annual presentation during New York Fashion Week. The organization has expanded to Las Vegas and Miami to spread its message of inclusion and raise funds for the cause.

“We intend to grow exponentially, not only in our runway shows — and we’re really hoping to have a global imprint with our shows as well — but also with the direct connection to the pillars that we raise money for,” Scheier told WWD in February of plans ahead. “There are the scholarship programs for students who are focusing on adaptive as their future, as well as our college club programs, which we are in over 17 universities across the country, as well as our wardrobe grant program, which I personally am very proud of, that grants money to individuals, families, organizations to be able to afford new adaptive clothing. No matter how affordable we get the product, there’s just always going to be a part of population that won’t be able to afford it due to medical necessities. We implemented this program to be able to solve that problem.”

According to Scheier, Runway of Dreams will next show on Sept. 12 during New York Fashion Week at The Glasshouse, the events space on 12th Avenue.