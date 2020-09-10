The Runway of Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization that work toward a future of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, will host its first virtual fashion show Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. via On24.

Brands such as Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, Zappos Adaptive, Kohl’s, Target adaptive clothing assortment and Stride Rite’s Journey adaptable sneakers will be on the virtual runway. Estimates are that the global market for clothing for people with disabilities will hit close to $400 billion by 2026.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife and musician Lauren Monroe will perform their new song, “Big Love.” One hundred percent of the proceeds from “Big Love” are donated back to the rapid response fund Project Resiliency. “Big Love” also features the musical talents of Steve Ferrone from “Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers” and musician Kenny Aronoff.

Tommy Hilfiger will introduce the virtual show with Runway of Dreams founder and chief executive officer Mindy Scheier. Over 25 models of all abilities will walk the runway, including gold medal snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, activist Grace Strobel, empowerment speaker Brandon Farbstein and author Keah Brown.

Authors and YouTubers Shane Burcaw and Hannah Alyward will serve as the show’s emcees. Steve Way from Hulu’s “Ramy” will also perform a comedy set.

The show will feature Runway by SAP, a machine-learning-powered app used to identify an item of clothing. Users can “love” the item, add it to their wish list, and buy it.