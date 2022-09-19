×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

Fashion

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

Business

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week

JW Anderson, Erdem, Christopher Kane and Halpern were among the design houses that sent out looks in honor of the late monarch.

Backstage at ERDEM RTW Spring 2023
JW Anderson RTW Spring 2023
Runway at Nensi Dojaka RTW Spring
Runway at Nensi Dojaka RTW Spring
S.S Daley RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 12 Photos

LONDON — Even before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, when London Fashion Week suspended all activity, designers were paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in their runway shows. They sent out special outfits, used symbolic patterns and motifs and spelled out messages on their clothing.

Wanting to acknowledge the queen’s “widespread support for creative freedom,” Michael Halpern zeroed in on a blue gown the monarch wore to attend an opera in 1957 with the then-French president. His version was a zhuzhed-up silhouette with a headscarf, topped with a billowing cape that drifted by in utter silence.

Nensi Dojaka paid tribute at the show by laying out a carpet of white hydrangeas, and asking models to carry a sprig of lily of the valley, a favorite flower of the queen’s. At his show on the eve of fashion week, Harris Reed handed one of his models a lily of the valley bouquet to wear with her short bridal dress.

Related Galleries

At the British Museum, Erdem opened his runway spectacle with a shrouded black Bar jacket and long skirt. His collection was heavy on midcentury couture silhouettes, to which he added regal touches, like trains and shoulder drapes.

S.S. Daley sent out young mourners dressed in white shirts with outsized collars and big black pants. Each held a lit candle.

Christopher Kane opted for a floral tribute: His short cheongsam dresses were covered with bright rose or poppy prints. He noted the flowers were “symbolic of love, death, celebrations and condolences.”

Designer Jonathan Anderson took a more straightforward approach. Anderson, who staged his show at the Las Vegas arcade in Soho, sent out a model in a black T-shirt writ with the years of the queen’s long, incredible life and the words “Thank you.”

London Fashion Week resumes on Tuesday, and designers are expected to make many more tributes on the runway.

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Hot Summer Bags

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Catwalk Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad