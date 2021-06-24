YOU BETTER WERK: Thanks to designer Demna Gvasalia and Balenciaga, here’s a surefire way of getting RuPaul’s autograph.

In tandem with a new playlist by the world’s most successful drag personality for Balenciaga’s Apple Music channel comes a unisex capsule collection featuring RuPaul’s scrawl. It appears on T-shirts, sweatshirts and caps that also bear the stenciled words “Balenciaga Music Limited Edition Merch.”

To promote the collaboration, Balenciaga dug up videos of early RuPaul performances, and commissioned new photographs showing RuPaul, nightlife queen Susanne Bartsch and others wearing looks from the line, akin to concert merchandise. The colors are basic, cream and gray, leaving wearers free to glam them up at will. (Thigh boots is one suggestion; fishnets is another.) Prices range from 350 euros for a cap to 795 euros for a zippered hoodie.

Gvasalia chooses the curators for Balenciaga’s music channel, kicking it off last September with his own playlist, which included tracks by Sade, Barry Manilow, Nancy Sinatra, George Michael, Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, Kanye West, Radiohead and Cardi B. Next came one by German industrial band Rammstein.

RuPaul’s selection includes songs by Ciara, Destiny’s Child, Abba, Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a competition-style show in which select drag queens compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, has become a global hit and a cultural touchpoint within the drag community — and beyond.

