Russell Westbrook Celebrates His Clothing Line Honor the Gift’s First Store Opening

Russell Westbrook is expanding his fashion label with its first retail location.

The Los Angeles Lakers player celebrated the opening of his first retail location for his Honor the Gift fashion brand on Saturday in Los Angeles, California. Westbrook hosted an opening party for the store, wearing a head-to-toe Honor the Gift look consisting of a matching black-and-white graphic set.

Westbrook’s store opening brought together the NBA star’s friends and family, who were able to shop from his fall 2022 collection, called District, which is inspired by the Unified School District of the city of Los Angeles. The collection includes collegiate-inspired styles like varsity jackets, cable knit sweaters and vegan leather jackets.

Nina Westbrook, Russell Westbrook and Jeremiah Marte at the Honor the Gift Los Angeles store opening on Sept. 24, 2022. Zack Whitford/BFA.com

The NBA player first launched Honor the Gift in 2017, offering both men’s and women’s pieces inspired by his sporty style. He first launched the brand at a pop-up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with the intention to offer affordable apparel and to connect with inner-city youth.

He’s since expanded the brand with dedicated women’s and children’s lines in 2021 with a collection called Free Fall, which was inspired by Tuskegee Airmen.

Westbrook has made an impression for his style, regularly sitting front row at fashion shows for designer brands like Tom Ford, Thom Browne, Dior and others.

Westbrook’s Honor the Gift store is located at 130 North La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.