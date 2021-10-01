×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Spring 2022

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Eye

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to the U.S.

Russian Princess Wears Reem Acra Wedding Gown She Bought Herself

The wedding was the first imperial one to take to place in Russia in more than 100 years.

Wedding ceremony of Grand Duke George
Wedding ceremony of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and his fiancee, Italian citizen Victoria Bettarini, at St Isaac's Cathedral, St Petersburg, Russia Sipa USA via AP

ONCE UPON A TIME: For the first Russian Imperial wedding in more than a century, the newly crowned Princess Victoria Romanova Romanoff (formerly known as Rebecca Bettarini), exchanged her vows in a gown designed by Reem Acra.

The bride chose a silk duchess Mikado ballgown with covered buttons on the sleeves and an embroidered cathedral-length train for her wedding to Grand Duke George Mikhailovich at Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. She found and bought the Reem Acra gown (the model is called “Captivating”) at a store in Russia, a spokesman for the designer said.

A spokesperson for the designer said, “This dress is a classic that is made to give a nod to the purity of the symbolism of marriage. It is made and assembled in New York City with European fabrics, a combination of two worlds.”

Related Galleries

The princess changed into a second Reem Acra dress for the reception, according to the designer’s spokesman. The embroidered gown with beads and crystals, named “Mesmerized” by the brand, requires a couple of hundred hours of work and 10 people to complete. The company declined to comment on the retail prices for the Mesmerized and Captivating gowns, since executives were uncertain in which stores they were purchased.

The couple had officially wed on Sept. 24 in Moscow. For that occasion, the bride wore a dove gray ensemble with gold-colored embroidery on the flounced ruffle designed by Chiara Boni, the designer behind La Petite Robe label.

The duke is a great grandson of Emperor Alexander II of Russia. Befitting a Russian royal celebration, the newlyweds reportedly donned Fabergé wedding rings and a Chaumet tiara. Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as Russian President Vladmir Putin’s chef, oversaw the banquet meal. Friday’s reception was held at the St. Petersburg Ethnographic Museum and the merriment is expected to stretch into Saturday with a post-wedding brunch at Konstantinovsky Palace.

Bettarini is director of the Russian Imperial Foundation, as well as a writer who uses her given name and the pseudonym Georgina Perosch.

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Russian Princess Bought Her Reem Acra

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad