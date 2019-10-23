Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wins $1 Million Berggruen Prize

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has received another accolade, this time in the form of a $1 million prize.

The 86-year-old Supreme Court justice is this year’s recipient of the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture, the annual award that is given to “thinkers whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement in a rapidly changing world,” according to a statement by the Berggruen Institute.

Ginsburg was chosen out of a pool of 500 nominees for her work in pioneering gender equality and strengthening the rule of law. She will be donating the $1 million prize to a charitable organization of her choosing.

“Throughout her career, Ginsburg has used the law to advance ethical and philosophical principles of equality and human rights as basic tenets of the U.S.,” said Nicolas Berggruen, founder and chairman of the institute. “Her contributions have shaped our way of life and way of thinking and have demonstrated to the world the importance of the rule of law in disabling discrimination.”

Ginsburg is the fourth recipient of the prize, following philosopher Charles Taylor, philosopher and Parliament member Onora Sylvia O’Neill and philosopher Martha Craven Nussbaum. She will receive the award at private ceremony held at the New York Public Library on Dec. 16.

The Berggruen Prize is just one of many awards Ginsburg has received throughout her prolific life. She is also a recipient of the ABA Medal — the American Bar Association’s highest honor — the Thurgood Marshall Award and the Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award.

She has also long been a pop culture icon, lovingly referred to as “Notorious R.B.G.” after the New York Times best-selling book of the same name. Ginsburg has recently been the subject of two critically acclaimed films last year, the CNN documentary “RBG” — where she’s seen working out in a sweater that reads “Super Diva!” — and the feature film “On the Basis of Sex,” starring Felicity Jones as Ginsburg.

