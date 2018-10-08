A memorial service will be held Oct. 13 for Ruth Finley, creator of the Fashion Calendar, in the Haft Theater at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

It will be followed by a reception in the John E. Reeves Great Hall. Finley died Aug. 25 at the age of 98.

The memorial will celebrate Finley’s accomplishments and her commitment to her family and friends, to the fashion industry, and her various charitable causes.

A scholarship fund has been established in Finley’s name at the High School of Fashion Industries. Finley was very involved at the high school as part of her mission to help young people enter the industry. Donations can be made to the HSFI Advisory Board — with Ruth Finley Scholarship Fund in the memo line — and can be sent to High School Fashion Industries, Attn: Anika Carter, 225 West 24th Street, New York, N.Y. 10011.

A collection of Finley’s Fashion Calendars will be on display outside the Special Collections and College Archives in the Gladys Marcus Library to coincide with the memorial. The memorial will be open to the public.