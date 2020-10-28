Just in time for the autumn chill, Karla Welch is back with another Levi’s x Karla drop.

The Hollywood stylist, designer and entrepreneur enlisted her client Ruth Negga to model the latest tomboy-style pieces, including cozy-looking dark green flared cords and a matching blazer, inky-blue boot-cut jeans, a khaki oversized fringe trucker jacket, rust-and-green corduroy puffer vest and super-cute overalls with crossover back straps.

“It’s all pulled from my own vintage Levi’s stash from the last 30 years,” said Welch, whose collection numbers in the hundreds of pieces. “I was ready for a boot cut, and it’s really great. I went off my Levi’s 417s and Capital Es, then we made them higher and wider in the leg, but still form-fitting and real Seventies,” she said. “I had been wearing such baggy jeans, I wanted a little body. The overalls are a little snug, too — in the way you want.”

The image architect for Justin Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross also indulged her lifelong love of corduroy. “I’m talking to you from a patchwork corduroy couch, and the corduroys are an ode to my mom, who was outdoorsy and grew up on the prairies of Alberta, Canada. It’s just cozy winter clothes,” she said of the collection, priced from $176 to $398 and selling through her own x Karla web site as well as Levi’s channels starting Oct. 28, with a donation going to support the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Grounded because of COVID-19, Welch had to find a prairie closer to home, in Topanga, to photograph the campaign. “Ruth was in town, and that was so nice to get to hang out with her,” said the politically outspoken Welch, who like many, is finding herself a bit on edge this week in the run-up to Election Day. “I’m feeling hopeful because of the numbers we’ve seen already — more people have already voted than last time,” she said. “So right now, I’m in a moment of zen. But if it’s close, I will be going crazy.”