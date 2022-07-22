×
Ryan Gosling Continues His Sleek Gucci Streak, Talks ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’ With Jimmy Fallon

The award-winning actor wore another fit by Gucci while discussing his anticipated new movies.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Ana
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Ryan
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Rege-Jean
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Director
View ALL 9 Photos

Ryan Gosling is continuing his streak of fashion-forward moments in Gucci.

On Thursday, the actor appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show” wearing another look by the Italian luxury brand. It was a navy suit stitched with gold embroidery paired with a pastel peach-colored shirt, white socks and leather and snakeskin loafers with the brand’s signature GG logo.

He is usually styled by Mark Avery, who has also dressed him in Gucci outfits for the press tour on his new Netflix movie “The Gray Man,” with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

During the segment, Gosling spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about his viral Ken picture for his upcoming film “Barbie” with Margot Robbie.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1686 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ryan Gosling during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling and Jimmy Fallon NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

“I was surprised how some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this,” Gosling joked.

“Underappreciated character Ken,” Fallon chimed in.

“They never played with Ken. Nobody plays with Ken, man,” the actor said.

Not much is known about the anticipated “Barbie” film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig, except for its release date of July 2023. Will Ferrell will also star in the film as the chief executive officer of a toy company that may or may not be Mattel, which manufactures the famous doll.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1686 -- Pictured: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives on Thursday, July 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling in Gucci on “The Tonight Show.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

This week, Gosling attended the London premiere of “The Gray Man” at the BFI Southbank wearing a pastel-colored suit by Gucci, featuring a lilac suit jacket over a white button-down paired with Millennial pink trousers and white leather shoes.

At the premiere in Los Angeles last week, the actor also wore a look by Gucci, which was a seafoam two-button, notch lapel jacket with green wool trousers over a striped button-down and ivory leather lace-up shoes.

“The Gray Man” follows a CIA agent, played by Gosling, who is hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative, played by Evans, after he uncovers the damning secrets about the agency.

“He’s more of a blue-collar Bond. He’s a working-class guy,” Gosling told WWD about his role. “He’s not under any romantic ideas of what it’s like to be a spy, you know? He’s like an analog hero in a digital world. He doesn’t have tech, he doesn’t have gadgets, he has ingenuity and a sense of humor.”

The film had a limited theatrical release on July 15 but will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday. According to Deadline, it is the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix with a budget of $200 million.

