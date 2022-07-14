Ryan Gosling Complements Blond Hair With Yellow Striped Top and Green Gucci Suit for ‘The Gray Man’ Premiere

Ryan Gosling is settling into his new hairstyle well.

On Wednesday, the award-winning actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie, “The Gray Man,” wearing a look by Gucci, which was a seafoam two-button, notch lapel jacket with green wool trousers over a striped button-down and ivory leather lace-up shoes.

The suit complemented the actor’s newly bleached blond hair, which he dyed for his upcoming role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s anticipated “Barbie” movie.

Ryan Gosling , Ana de Armas and Chris Evans at the premiere of “The Gray Man.” Michael Buckner for Variety

His costars from the movie, including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton, also joined him on the red carpet of the premiere, which was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

This marks Gosling’s second time starring in a movie with de Armas. The two were also in the 2017 movie “Blade Runner 2049,” which was a sequel to the original movie from 1982.

The action thriller movie follows a CIA agent, played by Gosling, who is hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative, played by Evans, after he uncovers the damning secrets about the agency.

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of “The Gray Man” Michael Buckner for Variety

“He’s more of a blue-collar Bond. He’s a working-class guy,” Gosling told WWD about his role. “He’s not under any romantic ideas of what it’s like to be a spy, you know? He’s like an analog hero in a digital world. He doesn’t have tech, he doesn’t have gadgets, he has ingenuity and a sense of humor.”

“The Gray Man” marks Gosling’s return to film after a four-year hiatus. His last movie “First Man” was released in 2018.

The film is set for a limited theatrical release on July 15 but will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 22. According to Deadline, it is the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million.

