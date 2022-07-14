×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Ryan Gosling Complements Blond Hair With Yellow Striped Top and Green Gucci Suit for ‘The Gray Man’ Premiere

The actor attended the premiere of his latest movie with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of
Julia Butters at the premiere of
Ana de Armas at the premiere
Rege-Jean Page at the premiere of
at the premiere of "The Gray
View ALL 15 Photos

Ryan Gosling is settling into his new hairstyle well.

On Wednesday, the award-winning actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie, “The Gray Man,” wearing a look by Gucci, which was a seafoam two-button, notch lapel jacket with green wool trousers over a striped button-down and ivory leather lace-up shoes.

The suit complemented the actor’s newly bleached blond hair, which he dyed for his upcoming role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s anticipated “Barbie” movie.

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans at the premiere of "The Gray Man" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans at the premiere of “The Gray Man.” Michael Buckner for Variety

His costars from the movie, including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton, also joined him on the red carpet of the premiere, which was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

This marks Gosling’s second time starring in a movie with de Armas. The two were also in the 2017 movie “Blade Runner 2049,” which was a sequel to the original movie from 1982.

The action thriller movie follows a CIA agent, played by Gosling, who is hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative, played by Evans, after he uncovers the damning secrets about the agency.

at the premiere of "The Gray Man" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling at the premiere of “The Gray Man” Michael Buckner for Variety

“He’s more of a blue-collar Bond. He’s a working-class guy,” Gosling told WWD about his role. “He’s not under any romantic ideas of what it’s like to be a spy, you know? He’s like an analog hero in a digital world. He doesn’t have tech, he doesn’t have gadgets, he has ingenuity and a sense of humor.”

“The Gray Man” marks Gosling’s return to film after a four-year hiatus. His last movie “First Man” was released in 2018.

The film is set for a limited theatrical release on July 15 but will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 22. According to Deadline, it is the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million.

PHOTOS: Red Carpet Looks at “The Gray Man” L.A. Premiere 

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Hot Summer Bags

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair Complements Shirt

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad