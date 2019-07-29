Lanvin is expanding its public relations team in North America. The company has tapped Ryan Petz as director of public relations, a new role.

He will work closely alongside Julie Deng, PR coordinator in the U.S., and a full PR team in Paris. Sophie Boilley is director of communications, based in Paris.

Most recently, Petz spent eight years at PR Consulting, rising to be an associate director.

Petz began Monday at the Lanvin offices at 20 West 22nd Street in New York. He reports to Paolo Montorio-Archer, vice president, commercial director, who is also based in New York.

In January, Lanvin appointed Bruno Sialelli as artistic director, signaling a new direction for the historic French house, which was acquired by Fosun International in February 2018.