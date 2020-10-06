Ryan Reynolds and Canada Goose are sharing the warmth.

The Canada-born actor and parka brand donated more than 300 Canada Goose parkas as well as Baffin footwear to the students of Inuujaq School in Arctic Bay, Nunavut, above the Arctic Circle on Baffin Island.

The company is also expanding its Resource Centre Program with a promise to donate thousands of repurposed parkas to Arctic communities in Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. That effort is a partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national representational organization for Inuit in Canada, and begins in November.

Communities above the Arctic Circle often rely on the outside world for essentials and are seeing fewer shipments during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It came to my attention students at Inuujaq School in Arctic Bay were going without adequate winter clothing,” Reynolds said. “Of course, it highlights a larger issue of basic needs going unmet in Canada’s northern communities. I reached out to Canada Goose to match me in providing these students with essential winter gear. They not only said yes in under 30 seconds but went so far above and beyond matching me. I’m deeply inspired and grateful.”

Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer of Canada Goose, said: “We are committed to keeping the earth cold and the people on it warm — and with today’s announcement, we’re delivering on both of those commitments. We were born in the North and our support of its people is unwavering.”

Canada Goose’s Resource Centre Program has donated more than 1 million meters of fabric and material to Northern communities for parka making. The new gift of refurbished parkas will help the company operate with a more circular business model. Canada Goose published its first sustainability report in April, setting a goal to be carbon neutral for 2025.