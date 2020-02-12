Ryan Seacrest sat front row at Naeem Khan’s fashion show.

“Naeem’s a dear friend of mine. I know of his work from working on the red carpet for so many years,” Seacrest said. In the last few years, he went to see him work. “I’m just blown away from his talent. He sees it, he sketches it and brings it to life in this lobby. I think that process is incredible,” he said.

Asked if he’s ever had a desire to design a clothing line, Seacrest laughed and said, “I can pick out my own suits, but couldn’t go much further.”

As for hosting “E! Live From the Red Carpet at the Oscars” last Sunday, he said, “I enjoyed the Oscars. I thought everyone looked beautiful. I thought Renée Zellweger looked incredible; Regina King, I love her; Brie Larson looked fantastic…the subtle tones, the light pink, the whites. I thought it was very elegant.”

Of all his various projects ranging from “American Idol” to “Dick Clark’s New York’s Rockin’ Eve” to “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Seacrest was asked what’s his favorite thing to do.

“My favorite thing to do is rest. My new favorite is resting with my head phones in. I’m on a plane a lot. I go back and forth [to L.A.] every four days,” he said.