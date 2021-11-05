×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD Honors the Innovators and Businesses Reshaping Fashion and Beauty

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Business

The Metaverse, Commerce Anarchy and Tech’s Long Road

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Historic Sant Ambroeus Café in Milan

The group already owns and operates the Sant Ambroeus brand in North America with locations in New York and Palm Beach.

Sant Ambroeus classis panettone dessert
Sant Ambroeus classis panettone dessert Courtesy of Saint Ambroeus

TOGETHER AGAIN: Historic Milanese café and pastry shop Sant Ambroeus has a new owner.

Simonetta Festorazzi and her family, who acquired the popular spot in the 1980s, have sold Sant Ambroeus, established in 1963, to New York-based SA Hospitality Group, which already operates the Sant Ambroeus brand in North America with hip locations in Manhattan, Southampton and Palm Beach.

SA Hospitality Group, which last year received a 35 million euros investment by British fund Three Hills, will support the growth of the café, opening the location, which now closes at 9 p.m., for dinner.

The operation highlights the growing interest in traditional Milanese pastry and coffee shops. In 2013, French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton acquired a majority stake in Cova, while the following year Prada Group bought a 80 percent stake in Marchesi.

The American company was founded in 2003 by Gherardo Guarducci and Dimitri Pauli, the latter son of Hans and Francesca Pauli, the former owners of the Sant Ambroeus unit in Milan. In 1982 they opened the first location in New York, before permanently relocating to the U.S. in 1986 and selling the Italian shop to Festorazzi.

SA Hospitality Group chief executive officer Giulia Farinelli will handle the management and development of the Milanese location, and Festorazzi will continue to develop the relationship with the clients and will serve as the brand ambassador of the group in Italy.

Along with Sant Ambroeus, SA Hospitality Group in the U.S. also operates the Casa Lever and Felice brands, for a network including a total of 19 restaurants, coffee shops and ice cream parlors.

See also: 

A Look Inside Dowling’s at The Carlyle, the Hotel’s New&nbsp;Restaurant

Inside The Mary Lane, the New West Village Restaurant at 99 Bank&nbsp;Street

London Restaurant Hawksmoor Realizes Its New York&nbsp;Dream

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

SA Hospitality Group Acquires Milan's Sant

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad