Sabrina Carpenter Sports Hooded Jersey Dress at the British Fashion Awards 2022

Sabrina Carpenter arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Monday in London making a statement in a hooded dress.

The actress and singer wore a light brown backless jersey dress with a draped hood and knot detail by Alberta Ferretti. She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including several rings, two bracelets and earrings.

Sabrina Carpenter attends The Fashion Awards 2022 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Carpenter’s look is from Alberta Ferretti’s spring 2023 collection. Ferretti sought to create the collection with unexpected touches, details and color combinations.

Carpenter worked with her go-to celebrity stylist Jason Bolden to create her look. Bolden also works with Yara Shahidi, Michael B. Jordan and Jessica Henwick.

For makeup, Carpenter went with a statement-making look, including a glossy honey-brown lip, eye-popping mascara and a dramatic smokey eye with a wingtip finish. For hair, she had it slicked back and had one single statement curl hanging down on her forehead.

Sabrina Carpenter attends The Fashion Awards 2022. Corbis via Getty Images

In addition to her red carpet appearances, Carpenter got into the fragrance industry this year. Earlier this year, she collaborated with Scent Beauty to launch Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, inspired by the entertainer’s love of desserts.

Rather than taking the traditional marketing approach to a fragrance launch, Carpenter also released the perfume in the metaverse. Fans were invited to meet with her in Decentraland at her own candy shop.

The 2022 British Fashion Awards presented by Diet Coke helps raise the profile of and funds the British Fashion Council Foundation charity, which awards scholarships, grants and mentoring to aspiring and rising designers. Jamaican actress Jodie Turner-Smith hosted this year’s event. This year’s event honored Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, S.S. Daley, Wales Bonner, Jefferson Hack, Bella Hadid, Yvon Chouinard, Katie Grand and Burberry.