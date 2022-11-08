Sabrina Carpenter Launches Fragrance ‘Sweet Tooth’ in Collaboration With Scent Beauty and Walmart

Singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter is now adding another line to her résumé: fragrance creator.

Carpenter has launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, designed in collaboration with Scent Beauty. The price point for Sweet Tooth is $29.99 and will be available at ScentBeauty.com and Walmart. The product will also be released in the metaverse.

Sabrina Carpenter for “Sweet Tooth.”

The inspiration for the fragrance came from Carpenter’s love of desserts. Growing up, Carpenter had a sweet tooth.

“The idea for the fragrance stems from my love of chocolate cake,” Carpenter said. “There are baby videos of me not even opening my presents on my birthday, and just asking for chocolate cake. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, and I don’t mess around with my desserts. The inspiration for the bottle design came from these French chocolate bars I would find [in candy shops].”

The bottle follows the shape of a chocolate bar but is reinvented in faceted glass with tones of pink and rose gold.

To celebrate the launch, fans are invited to meet with Carpenter in the metaverse at her own candy shop in Decentraland, in collaboration with Walmart, designed to reflect the fragrance’s inspiration with a sweet shop theme.

“Technology is expanding so much, and there are so many ways to connect with people all over the world,” Carpenter said. “When we can’t connect with everyone in person, there are still fans who want to be involved, so partnering with Decentraland felt like the right thing to do at the right time. I’m learning a lot about the metaverse through this collaboration, and I’m excited to get to know more, and fans are excited I’m getting involved as well.”

Outside of her fragrance launch, 2022 has been a successful year for Carpenter. This year, she attended the Met Gala for the first time wearing a custom Paco Rabanne gown designed by the brand’s creative director Julien Dossena. In July, the singer also released her fifth studio album, “Emails I Can’t Send,” and went on tour.

Now, she’s gearing up to expand her producer credits with her production company, At Last Productions, which she launched in 2020. In October 2020, it was announced the company would be working on a musical adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” starring Carpenter in the title role.