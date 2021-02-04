NEW DELHI — In an indication of the changing global consumer, leading Indian designer Sabyasachi is opening a pop-up shop at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan that will carry a 300-piece collection, including Indian wear such as saris and lehngas (an ankle-length traditional skirt), fine jewelry, and more. The pop-up will be open from Feb. 18 to March 20.

“It is one thing to include a designer,” Sabyasachi said in an exclusive conversation with WWD, “but another to include a country in the store. With this collection, I am speaking to a mixed global consumer — and it is also a recognition of the changing consumer by Bergdorf Goodman. It is a big nod to how big the domestic Indian fashion market is becoming and now retailers worldwide want a share of the pie. It is a game changer for both Indian and U.S retail.”

Sabyasachi has been growing his brand consistently over the last decade, and in January received investment from one of India’s biggest retailers, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. He said this additional funding will enable him to expand globally.

“People worldwide are looking for new things. This is just the beginning of a new growth,” he emphasized, pointing out that a lot of the inspiration for his clothes is inspired by his “curiosity about other cultures, and pride in his own.”

“I am both a maximalist and a minimalist at heart,” he said.

Bergdorf’s will also mark the global launch of the Sabyasachi handbag collection, with special bags, with embroidery and unique motifs, ranging from $234 to $1,790.

The pop-up will be spread across different areas of the store.

While Sabyasachi jewelry was introduced a little over three years ago, it has quickly become more than 40 percent of his company’s turnover. Worn at some of the biggest weddings in India over the last years, including Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, his jewelry has caught the public’s imagination. So much so that in his first jewelry pop-up at Bergdorf’s last year — even as retail shut down — a jewelry piece sold on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue.

His jewelry range at Bergdorf’s will start at about $5,000 and go up to $348,000.