Designer and Indian celebrity favorite Sabyasachi Mukherjee has dipped into cosmetics with beauty giant L’Oreal Paris, working with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachnan for the 21-piece collection, which is now available for sale online.

While the makeup is positioned as a festive collection, Sabyasachi wrote when debuting the line on Instagram late on Monday evening that he wanted the range to feel classic and simple.

“For me, classic is iconic, because classic is unforgettable,” the designer said. “The whole world is moving towards a state of effective simplicity where classic will lead the way. Makeup will be more about a stronger, lasting identity. A winged black liner with a bold red mouth offset with a simple saree and wind-swept hair is perhaps an iconic Indian beauty look.”

The campaign with Rai Bachnan was shot on July 15 at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sabyasachi also shared how the look for the look for the packaging came together–inspired by a fountain pen that one of his team was using.

“It is sometimes funny how things just come together. We were all in deep discussion about the new packaging and nothing was quite working out. I wanted something simple, yet strong. One of the ladies in the room was taking notes and her fountain pen (they completely enamour me) caught my eye.

She said it was a graduating gift from her grandfather. I started smiling internally. The L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi packaging was taking shape.”