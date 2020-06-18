Sacai is rolling out its online store in Japan Friday and a global launch will happen next month.

On June 19, the designer’s e-commerce will be available in Japan. The label’s founder and designer, Chitose Abe, rounded up some familiar faces to model her designs and to give “Sacai, the store” a personal and real feel. Staffers, friends of the brand and collaborators stepped in as models for the new e-commerce site.

Friends of the house like Edison Chen and his model wife Shu Pei stepped to model. Karl Templer, who works on the designer’s shows and campaigns, will also be featured. Abe also recruited some talent from Nike — the sneaker giant she collaborates with — Fraser Cooke and Mie Anton. Another stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly also modeled.

Sarah Andelman from the Paris-based brand consulting agency Just An Idea, posed, as did her film director and photographer husband Philip. Funkadelic’s George Clinton was photographed, as was his wife Carlon and their daughter Alaia.

Indicative of the times we live in, all of the images were taken by the participants, their family members or friends in each participant’s personal space. Their self-styled shots will be splashed on Sacai’s official SNS channels with #sacaiTHEpeople and a short introduction of who they are.

In addition to Sacai’s women’s and men’s 2020 spring and summer collections, the online store will offer limited-edition items such as T-shirts with the “New Phase“ graphic for children and adults, as well as world map styles from the spring-summer collection that have been reimagined for children. These select styles will be available for pre-order only in Japan.

Plans are in place to offer other limited-run items for global shipping at some point early next month. Two special collaborations — one with Undercover and the other with Nike, incorporating its “You Can’t Stop Us” slogan — are set for the international debut. In recent weeks, Sacai garnered several headlines for this summer’s upcoming release of the Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle collaboration.

Abe has another major league collaboration in the works. Her Paris Couture Week collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier is now scheduled for January.