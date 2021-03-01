STARRING ROLE: American actress Sadie Sink features in a digital campaign for Parfums Givenchy’s bestselling lipstick, Le Rouge Deep Velvet.

The Texan native relocated with her family to New Jersey once her and her brother’s interest in performing outgrew community theater in 2012. Sink landed the role of Annie in the 2013 Broadway production and was seen in “The Glass Castle” with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson in the summer of 2017, before joining the Netflix series “Stranger Things” later that year.

Sink has also appeared on screen in “Odyssey” and “The Bleeder,” and will next be in the film “Fear Street 2.”

“I can be calm. I can be funny. And I can also be serious,” Sink said in a statement. “Le Rouge Deep Velvet gives me daring and assurance. It boosts my personality.”

Other kid actors in “Stranger Things” have been adopted by the beauty and fashion worlds. Millie Bobby Brown, for instance, has created the Florence By Mills beauty brand and been a face of Calvin Klein, alongside appearing on a slew of red carpets and designing a collection with jewelry brand Pandora. Costar Caleb McLaughlin has landed on many a best-dressed list.

Parfums Givenchy has been notching up its digital push. Last summer, for instance, the company launched makeup — including Prisme Libre powders and Le Rouge lipsticks — in the online game Animal Crossing.

