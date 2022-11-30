×
Sadie Sink Wears a Little Black Chanel Dress With Beaded Details to ‘The Whale’ Screening

"The Whale" costars Brendan Fraser and is set for a wide release on Dec. 9.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of "The Whale" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of "The Whale" on Tuesday in New York City. WireImage

Sadie Sink arrived on the red carpet for the New York screening of her movie “The Whale” on Tuesday, wearing a little black dress.

The silhouette included multi-tiered tulle with crisscross beaded detail from Chanel’s spring 2023 collection that debuted during Paris Fashion Week this fall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Sadie Sink attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of “The Whale.” Getty Images

The line was inspired by Chanel’s brand ambassador Kristen Stewart.

Sink coordinated the look with classic black pumps, taking a totally minimalist approach to color. She accessorized with multiple pieces of diamond jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, a ring and a bracelet.

Sink worked with stylist Molly Dickson, whose clients also include Sydney Sweeney, Chloe East and Katherine Langford.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Sadie Sink attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of “The Whale.” Getty Images

Sink was joined on the red carpet by her costar Brendan Fraser, who wore a custom navy and red pinstripe suit by Brooks Brothers with a white shirt and navy-blue tie.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink attend "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sadie Sink attends a New York screening of “The Whale.” Getty Images

Sink came to entertainment prominence thanks to her role on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Since 2021, Sink has been booked and busy with fashion and beauty contracts. In spring 2021, the actress fronted Givenchy’s lipstick campaign. In September, the actress became the campaign star for Stella McCartney’s new Arty campaign inspired by Frank Stella.

The campaign was photographed by Theo Wenner in a new art exhibition space in Montauk, New York. McCartney translated Frank Stella’s art into allover printed jersey pieces, suits, faux fur coats and graphic knits.

“The Whale” tells the story of an overweight and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The film stars Fraser, Sink, Ty Simpkins and Hong Chau. The movie will be released in theaters worldwide on Dec. 9.

