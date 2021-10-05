×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

A Clean Beauty First? Saie Beauty Ventures Into Vintage Clothing

Dubbed "Saie Vintage," the clothing activation launches Tuesday with a rotating curation of vintage from three women-led small businesses.

Saie Beauty, clean, sustainability, fashion, resale,
Miami-based Eveliina-Vintage is one vendor selected for Saie Beauty's 'Saie Vintage' collaboration. Courtesy

The Unilever Ventures-backed clean makeup brand Saie is venturing into vintage clothing in what could be a beauty first.

Aptly called “Saie Vintage,” the clothing activation launches today and includes a rotating curation of vintage advertised on Saiehello.com (the brand’s name is pronounced “say”), with purchases directed to participating vendors’ websites.

The launch is timed in line with the one-year anniversary of Saie’s top-selling tinted-moisturizer “Slip Tint.” The clean beauty brand is also known for its minimally branded glow kits, lip glosses and cheek flushes.

For its debut drop, Saie pulled together three female-founded vintage vendors, among them Miami-based Eveliina Vintage (known for hand-dyed slips), Kiko’s Kloset (brainchild of dancer Kayla Dickie with an eye for moveable, retro finds) and Los Angeles-based Large Lemonade (wearable art pieces transformed with age-old stitching techniques). The ongoing activation is meant to provide inspiration for customers’ sustainable lifestyle transformation and to celebrate small businesses with like-minded goals when it comes to sustainability (including a focus on eliminating waste and promoting women-led businesses).

Pieces in the Saie Vintage collaboration will bear the moniker “x Saie” and will be the first of many vintage drops. The next launch is slated for January and will coincide with new beauty product launches, according to the brand.

While the crossover may seem unusual, the synergy always made sense with the brand identity. When founding Saie Beauty in 2019, blogger turned chief executive officer and founder Laney Crowell, said the products were a “hybrid between my two worlds — fashion and clean beauty,” having dreamt of a career in fashion before venturing into the beauty realm.

