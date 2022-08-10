Sailing in Luxury With Dom Pérignon

LUXURY SAIL: Dom Pérignon has hit the high seas. The Champagne brand owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has teamed with chef Masa Takayama to offer a three-star Michelin omakase experience while sailing the Hamptons this month.

The brand is offering people the chance to reserve private Dom Pérignon cruises on an 88-foot San Lorenzo superyacht, during which they can dine on a specially curated sushi menu prepared by Masa himself, crafted to pair with recent vintages of Dom Pérignon: Vintage 2012, Rosé 2008 and Vintage 2003 Plénitude 2.

Of course, luxury doesn’t come cheap: the packages start at $15,000 and go up to $30,000 for the ultimate experience. They do, however, include everything from onboard butler service to a DJ.

“This experience with Chef Masa allows us to come together in an unexpected space that embraces our traditions while daring us to explore a culinary thrill in a place of ultimate luxury. Aboard this yacht we welcome a totally new realm of possibilities, brought to life through the energetic dynamism of Dom Pérignon,” said Isadora Bailly, vice president of Dom Pérignon.

For bookings, visit domperignon.com/us-en/champagne/news/dom-perignon-yacht-experience or email reservations@lesbullesdor.com.